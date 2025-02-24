On Monday, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson shared a series of heartwarming photos with his wife, Ciara, and their children. His caption read:

"Forever ♾️ R.C.F.S.W.A. God’s Grace," read the caption.

IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson shares personal moments with a hidden message for wife Ciara (Source: Via IG/@dangerusswilson)

Wilson and Ciara have built a happy blended family with their four children, Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Amora Princess.

Thus, the phrase in Wilson’s latest IG post is a loving message about his family. The letters "R.C.F.S.W.A." stand for the names of his family members: Russell, Ciara, Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora.

The ♾️ (infinity symbol) shows his never-ending love for them.

"God’s Grace" means they believe in God’s blessings and guidance in their lives.

Russell Wilson and Ciara began their love story in 2015, and they married in 2016.

The veteran QB is facing an uncertain future in the NFL. After being released by the Denver Broncos in 2024, he signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, his performance with the Steelers was mixed. Thus, the team is exploring other quarterback options for the 2025 season.

Russell Wilson had the sweetest V-Day message for wifey

This Valentine’s Day, Steelers QB Russell Wilson posted a heartfelt message for his wife, Ciara, on Instagram.

He wrote:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life, Ciara! Thank you for being the best mom, wife, and person we could ever ask for. We are beyond grateful for you and your love. Here’s to a lifetime more. I love you to Heaven & Back, Mrs. Wilson! ❤️"

To which, Ciara commented:

"You are Heaven sent. I love you so much, my Forever Valentine ♥️"

(Source: Via IG/@dangerusswilson)

Alongside, there was a video montage of Ciara's different moments in front of the camera. Besides, there were family pictures as well.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Ciara talked about her journey after giving birth to her daughter Amora in December 2023. Just months after welcoming her baby girl, Ciara was back to work, rehearsing for a tour with Missy Elliott. She admitted it felt strange at first.

"That was a little out-of-body for me," she said. "It's not the first time I've had to do this. I've been there before, but your body changes as you get older. I'm trying to embrace every step."

In the past, she would have been hard on herself for not bouncing back quickly.

"I would've probably been so hard on myself because I hadn't made it back to where I was, post-baby," the singer added.

But this time, she has a new mindset.

"I also was kind of loving this fourth-baby version of me," she continued. "My baby definitely put a little bit more on my hips and there is, as Russell says, 'more to grab on.'

That said, Ciara wants to tone up, but NFL QB Russell Wilson keeps things lighthearted, saying, "Don't get crazy"

