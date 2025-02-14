Russell Wilson drops heartfelt throwback for Ciara on Valentine's Day

Quarterback Russell Wilson shared a heartfelt social media post in honor of Valentine's Day on Friday morning. The quarterback shared a touching caption that wished his wife a "Happy Valentine's Day" and thanked her for everything she does for him and their family.

Ad

Along with writing about how grateful he was for having Ciara in his life, he shared a video that featured some moments of their relationship over the years.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life @Ciara! Thank you for being the best mom, wife, and person we could ever ask for. We are beyond grateful for you and your love. Here’s to a lifetime more. I love you to Heaven & Back Mrs. Wilson! ❤️"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There were photos of Ciara enjoying rides at Walt Disney World as well as glimpses of prior photo shoots the singer has participated in. There were also selfies of the couple throughout their relationship.

Wilson's Instagram post for wife Ciara on Valentine's Day!. (Photos via Instagram)

Wilson also shared photos of him and Ciara and their four children during the holidays as well as the Pro Bowl Games.

Ad

Additional photos from Wilson's Instagram post. (Via Russell Wilson's IG)

Ciara and Russell Wilson met in 2015 and then got engaged in March 2016. They got married in England in July 2016.

Ad

Russell Wilson and Ciara spent Super Bowl weekend promoting their brands

Russell Wilson and Ciara were in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX weekend. Although the quarterback would have preferred playing in the big game, he and Ciara spent time having pop-up shops of their respective brands.

Ciara shared a post on Instagram of their events which feature her brand "Ten to One" rum and the quarterback's shoe line from his "Goodman Brand"

Ad

"Rum, Shoes, Pizza, and whole lot of fun! SB Weekend Pop Up!"-Ciara shared on Instagram

The couple's trip to Super Bowl LIX came just a week after they spent time in Orlando, Florida, with their four children at the Pro Bowl Games. It was Wilson's 10th appearance in the Pro Bowl in 13 seasons in the National Football League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who chooses the MVP for the Super Bowl? How Jalen Hurts pipped Cooper DeJean and Zack Baun at SB LIX