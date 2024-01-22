IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson and wife Ciara celebrate late Kobe Bryant's daughter 21st Natalia's birthday

Over the years, Ciara and Russell Wilson have only grown closer to Vanessa Bryant. The couple has stuck with the family through thick and thin, making sure to show up for every event and support the late Kobe Bryant's family.

Of course, Ciara and Russell were among those who showed up for Natalia Bryant's 21st birthday. Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter has always remained close to the celebrity couple, often commenting on Ciara's Instagram. Ciara, on her end, has never missed an opportunity to celebrate with Natalia.

The singer shared some stunning photos on Instagram, clearly enjoying some quality time off with the family.

Image Credit: Ciara Wilson's official Instagram (@Ciara)

Ciara also left a comment on Vanessa Bryant's post wishing Natalia a happy birthday.

Ciara, who often refers to Natalia as Nani Boo, wrote:

"The Big 21!!! We love you so much Nani Boo!"

Of course, Natalia and Vanessa shared the snaps on their IG stories. Ciara even posted a snap of herself in the same outfit, saying that it would be her first night out in some time.

Last December, Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their fourth baby, Amora, into the world. Also raising Ciara's first kid, Future Jr., the couple has two more children together, Sienna and Win.

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara have always been there for the family post-Kobe Bryant's untimely death

There is no denying the bond Ciara and Russell share with the Bryant family. With Natalia Bryant beginning her modeling career, Ciara hyped up the then-20-year-old at the Fear of God Fashion Show in Los Angeles.

"Love you Nani Boo," Ciara wrote.

Ciara has also been a constant cheerleader on social media, commenting on Natalia's posts.

Russell Wilson and Ciara were also there when Natalia was going to attend prom. Vanessa, excited about the milestone, shared a few photos of the teenager with Ciara and the NFL QB.

The group also hang out during vacation, with Ciara joining them for girls-only days out.