IN PHOTOS: Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch rolls up to Lions training camp

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks don't typically have much more in common than their conference, but that changed this training camp as Marshawn Lynch has arrived on the scene.

The former Seahawks running back was spotted by multiple people and captured on the sideline. Here's the proof:

Of course, he wasn't wearing shoulder pads, but wasn't exactly shy in strutting down the sideline. Here's another look at the running back:

One can only wonder why the Seahawks legend chose Detroit of all places to make an appearance. Of course, the Lions are indeed one of the most hyped-up teams in the conference heading into the 2023 season.

Detroit Lions give a breath of fresh air as AFC succumbs to Patrick Mahomes

Jared Goff at Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

After years of watching the Kansas City Chiefs dominate the AFC, fans are waiving the white flag and seem to have simply accepted that the team is already at the top of the conference. However, the Lions, a long-troubled franchise, put enough good tape out last year to hope that the league can get a new face near the top.

Included in that group appears to be Marshawn Lynch, who likely vividly remembers how the Seahawks rose to prominence look on as they attempt to duplicate it with Geno Smith. Swap out Wilson for Smith and Lynch out for Kenneth Walker, and the team believes they have two key ingredients required to resurrect the old power the franchise held in the 2010s.

How long has Marshawn Lynch been retired?

Marshawn Lynch at Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

The superstar running back and unofficial face of Skittles wrapped things up after the 2019 season. In his prime, the running back carried the Seahawks offense as a bell cow back. In the end, he handed the Seahawks four consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Originally, he had retired at the end of the 2015 season but after sitting out a year, he returned after finding some gas left in the tank.

After leaving to spend two years with his hometown team Oakland Raiders from 2017-2018 before they left for Las Vegas, he came back for one last rodeo with Pete Carroll. It was a brief sighting, but one that ultimately did happen. Now, much like Tom Brady and other legends of the sport, the closest he'll ever get is on the sideline.