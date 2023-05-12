In Photos: Simone Biles celebrates post-wedding as Jonathan Owens signs with Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were married in Tulum, Mexico, last weekend. The newly married couple celebrated with their family and friends in a gorgeous ceremony on the beach.

Just 12 hours after landing back in the United States, the seven-time Olympic medalist shared an Instagram story revealing that the couple was already on another plane. Although she didn't disclose the location right away, the two were headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

It was another major development as Owens signed a free-agent contract with the Green Bay Packers, after four years with the Houston Texans. Biles wrote about it on her Instagram profile:

"slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO 🧀🤭💛 so proud of you baby! here’s to new beginnings! year 6! LFG!"

The gymnastics superstar posted a photo of the pair together as Owens signed his contract. She then posted additional photos of the two dressed in Green Bay Packers clothing while standing on the grass at Lambeau Field.

Biles captioned the series of photos by saying that she was taking an 'intermission' from posting wedding photos to share photos of her husband's new journey.

The American Olympian expressed her joy and admiration for Owens and cheered the 'new beginnings'. Biles also took to Twitter asking for recommendations of restaurants and activities to do in Green Bay.

How long has Jonathan Owens played in the NFL?

Jonathan Owens was an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western State University. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. He spent the entire 2018 NFL season on the Injured Reserve due to injuries. In August 2019, the Cardinals waived him.

In September 2019, Owens signed with the Houston Texans. The safety spent the majority of his first three seasons with the Texans on the practice squad and Injured Reserve.

Between 2019 and 2021, he spent the majority of his time on special teams. The 2022 NFL season was a career year for the 27-year-old as he started all 17 games of the NFL season for the Houston Texans defense. He had four passes deflected, one sack, and an incredible 125 combined tackles.

While his spot on the Green Bay Packers defense may be more of a depth position, he should see time alongside Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford. But, Owens' performance last season could help him get more time on the field in 2023.

