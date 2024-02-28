In Photos: Simone Biles drops bikini shots from exotic Hawaii vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

Olympic champion Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, took a trip to Hawaii to attend the wedding of Carolina Panthers' linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and his fiancee Keely Amelia Carteret.

Biles shared photos on her Instagram page, including one of her in a two-toned bikini posing against a surfboard.

Simone Biles' photos from her Hawaiian vacation.

She also shared a photo of the pool at the resort where they are staying and a shadow of her and the Green Bay Packers safety on the beach.

"Canceling my return flight," Biles captioned the post.

Grugier-Hill and Owens were teammates on the Houston Texans in the 2021-22 NFL season.

Simone Biles reflected on Jonathan Owens' season with Packers ahead of free agency

Just a few days after they got married in Mexico last year, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens made a quick stop before their honeymoon. It was a trip to Green Bay as Owens signed with the Packers on a one-year deal after four seasons with the Houston Texans.

Owens played the 2023 NFL season with the Packers and made an impact in the secondary, which included a key moment on Thanksgiving with a pick-six off Jared Goff.

The Green Bay Packers did the unexpected and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Owens is currently a free agent now.

After the Packers playoff run ended, Simone Biles posted a short video on her Instagram page sharing how proud she was of him throughout the season.

"It’s been a helluva season & there’s so much to be proud of.

"I’m so proud of the work you’ve put in & the confidence you exude throughout your plays. I love you Jonathan! Another football season happy & healthy in the books.

"Thank you Green Bay for the hospitality, we truly enjoyed our time out here. Thanks to the Packer family for making it home away from home! So blessed to be apart of a season so special!"

Owens will now have to wait and see which NFL teams show interest in signing him this offseason.