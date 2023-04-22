Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are now married.

Prepping for months, Biles and Owens shared the most romantic wedding as they got married in what appears to be a courthouse. Biles was wearing a stunning white gown, while Owens looked dapper in a beige colored suit.

The couple shared special moments on their social media, focusing on each other as they said their vows.

Image credit: Simone Biles official IG (@simonebiles)

Furthermore, the couple have made sure to share every step of their journey, closing it off with photos of their wedding day.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles wrote.

Owens, of course, shared some photos from his Instagram account.

"My person, forever ❤️💍#TheOwens #itsofficial," he wrote.

Earlier this month, Owens and Biles shared snaps of them getting their marriage license. While the wedding date wasn't revealed, the license indicated that it was nearing.

Image credit: Simone Biles IG (@simonebiles)

"Post marriage license things @jowens," Biles wrote.

Together for years, the couple kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations with their engagement. They got engaged last February, with the Olympic gold medalist referring to her decision as the easiest yes yet:

"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ".

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met through a dating app

While they almost met in 2019, the couple was officially introduced in 2020 via the dating app Raya. In fact, it was the seven-time Olympic medalist who reached out. In a later interview, Biles admitted to finding the Houston Texans star cute.

"He would say I slid into his DMs," the gymnast said. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute', so I said 'Hi' ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Apart from their wedding license and engagement, Simone also shared photos from her magical wedding shower at The Juliana in Houston Heights:

"On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER☁️💙🕊️ feeling so loved & blessed," Biles wrote on Instagram.

Image credit: Simone's official IG (@simonebiles)

Even her bachelorette was immaculate, Owens even came through with a Chanel bag as a gift for his then-fiancee.

