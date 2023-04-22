Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are now married.
Prepping for months, Biles and Owens shared the most romantic wedding as they got married in what appears to be a courthouse. Biles was wearing a stunning white gown, while Owens looked dapper in a beige colored suit.
The couple shared special moments on their social media, focusing on each other as they said their vows.
Furthermore, the couple have made sure to share every step of their journey, closing it off with photos of their wedding day.
"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles wrote.
Owens, of course, shared some photos from his Instagram account.
"My person, forever ❤️💍#TheOwens #itsofficial," he wrote.
Earlier this month, Owens and Biles shared snaps of them getting their marriage license. While the wedding date wasn't revealed, the license indicated that it was nearing.
"Post marriage license things @jowens," Biles wrote.
Together for years, the couple kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations with their engagement. They got engaged last February, with the Olympic gold medalist referring to her decision as the easiest yes yet:
"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ".
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met through a dating app
While they almost met in 2019, the couple was officially introduced in 2020 via the dating app Raya. In fact, it was the seven-time Olympic medalist who reached out. In a later interview, Biles admitted to finding the Houston Texans star cute.
"He would say I slid into his DMs," the gymnast said. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute', so I said 'Hi' ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."
Apart from their wedding license and engagement, Simone also shared photos from her magical wedding shower at The Juliana in Houston Heights:
"On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER☁️💙🕊️ feeling so loved & blessed," Biles wrote on Instagram.
Even her bachelorette was immaculate, Owens even came through with a Chanel bag as a gift for his then-fiancee.
