IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles voices frustration over major renovation issues during dream house construction

Simone Biles and her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, are building a custom home in Houston, Texas. And the Olympic champion has been documenting the progress along the way.

However, this week, the decision-making progress frustrated Biles. She documented her feelings in her Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yesterday I was here from 11am-5pm… I thought it was going to be a 30 minute thing because I had no clue what I was walking into,” said Biles.

“Called my dad for backup yesterday because I panicked. I’ve made so much progress and am so proud of myself. Jonathan will deal with the end result, oops… I hope I did it decently and thought of all the things.”

Biles' final post, captioned "I cannot deal anymore," showed a ceramic title with yellow stains in the grout.

How long have Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens been together?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens began dating in the spring of 2020 after meeting online. Biles, a Houston native, met Owens while he played for the Houston Texans.

The current Green Bay Packers safety proposed Biles on Valentine's Day in 2022. The Olympian documented her and Jonathan Owens's wedding planning.

The couple surprised everyone when they posted they were married on April 22, 2023. The two first tied the knot at a courthouse in Houston, which was ahead of their destination wedding. This was necessary to ensure the marriage was legal before getting married outside the country.

On May 6, 2023, Biles and Owens married again in front of 140 guests on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.