IN PHOTOS: Super Bowl champion Matt Birk’s incredible transformation after next-level weight loss

Matt Birk had to put on the weight throughout his NFL career as an offensive lineman. The Super Bowl winner had a playing weight of around 310 pounds, but Birk underwent a massive transformation after hanging up his cleats.

Birk dropped 10 inches off his waistline and 75 pounds, and looks nearly unrecognizable these days.

The 2011 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient spoke on the dramatic change after his retirement in 2013:

“All I knew was being big … Now I’m not so big and I’m loving it. I think I’ve really developed a lifestyle that I can sustain now."

Birk and his new post-NFL look. Credit: Twitter and FedEx

Birk noted that a lifestyle change was needed after dealing with health problems due to bad eating habits, along with his weight concerns soon after retirement.

Those poor eating habits played a part in Matt Birk getting varicose veins. Varicose veins are when diminished valves are distorted and bigger, putting more pressure on the veins.

The 46-year-old also said that he feels better thanks to the weight loss and how it's shaped his life:

“It really has changed my life that I used to know. I feel great physically, and I’ve got tons of energy.”

Birk and his weight loss. Credit:@mattbirkmn (IG)

The six-time Pro Bowler ran for Lt. Governor in Minnesota last November as a Republican, coming up short in the election.

Birk (R) with running mate Dr. Scott Jensen in 2022. Credit: @mattbirkmn (IG)

Birk was born and raised in Minnesota and is married to Adrianna Birk. The couple has eight kids in total, six of their own and two they adopted.

Recapping Matt Birk's NFL career

Matt Birk with the Baltimore Ravens

The offensive lineman played 14 seasons in the NFL, playing the first 10 with the Minnesota Vikings. He started 123 games at center in a decade with the Vikings.

After the Vikings, Matt Birk joined the Baltimore Ravens, where he played out the final four seasons of his career.

He started 64 games with Baltimore, winning his lone Lombardi Trophy in the 2012 season.

In all, Birk started 187 games at center and 15 in the playoffs.

