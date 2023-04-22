In Photos: Tom Brady celebrates niece Maya, UCLA softball's 7-3 win against Arizona State

Tom Brady's niece Maya Brady is a superstar in her own right.

In a recent post, Brady celebrated Maya and UCLA Bruins' softball win over Arizona State. TB12 ended up watching the game with Maya, hyping up the team as they sealed a 7-3 win.

He posed for a selfie with his niece, who smiled into the camera as her team won another game. The recently retired icon shared a couple of shots from the game, while also adding a few clips he probably shot himself.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

Megan Grant was the star player, going 4-for-4 with a homer and a three-RBI double to secure their win. This marked the Bruins' 14th straight win, making it a big feat for the team.

Furthermore, Maya (the current Pac-12 Player of the Week) is the only other player to have recorded multiple knocks.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

"Night at the park. Big W!" Brady wrote.

He even tagged their Instagram account, liking their posts in support.

Earlier this month, Brady shared another proud moment as he congratulated Maya for making the USA Softball team.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

The WBSC World Cup is set to take place in Dublin.

Tom Brady has remained proud of his superstar niece

With the way Maya's game is improving, Tom Brady is no longer the only star athlete in the family. Just last year, she ended up hitting two home runs for UCLA in a Women’s College World Series semifinal against Oklahoma. They won 7-3.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball https://t.co/RYcI8DQuFM

Brady celebrated on Twitter. Clearly, winning runs in their family:

"Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO!"

That said, Maya's mother and Brady's sister, Maureen Brady, was an All-American pitcher for Fresno State. Determined and young, Maya seems eager to follow in their footsteps.

In an earlier interview, the 22-year-old spoke about her uncle's support and what it meant for women's softball in general:

“His support is obviously very influential for me. He is a huge factor in my life, so it’s nice to know that he is supporting me. For such a person with such — so many accolades, a male athlete, to support women’s sports is just huge for our game. It’s really cool that he was drawing attention to the World Series in general.”

