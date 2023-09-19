IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady cops $90000 Patek Philippe watch as ex-NFL QB prepares to attend "little business"

Tom Brady might be retired for good, but that does not mean that he is not in demand. As the 2023 NFL season started, various teams wished they had him suiting up for them.

But the former NFL GOAT is suiting up outside the football field and looking as smart as ever. He posted on his Instagram account showing him rocking a formal look with the caption:

"A little business to attend to"

Part of his getup included a Patek Philippe watch that is valued at around $90000 by Sotheby's. Tom Brady posted a closeup with the piece captioning it with the acronym for 'If you know, you know'.

Screenshot from Instagram story

Tom Brady enjoying his life after retirement

Tom Brady seems to have found a new lease of life after retirement. He seems to be enjoying time immensely with his family. When he was honored by the New England Patriots during the opening game of the season, his children were present with him wearing the team jersey. His children were also with him when he went to the US Open to meet with Novak Djokovic and congratulated him on an exceptional performance in the US Open.

Tom Brady has also invested elsewhere to ensure that he can increase his net worth to keep living the life he is currently. He has invested in English soccer club Birmingham City, an E1 Series team and also the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL. It ensures that he is set financially going forward. Even before this latest watch, he added $186,094 Platinum Rolex to his collection.

Aside from this, he also has a contract waiting with FOX Sports worth $375 million, which will make him the higest-paid analyst in the game. It will also dwarf all his earnings from his time in the league.

Tom Brady has also been seen out and about in various functions and parties. He has been linked to people like Kim Kardashian, among others, now that he is single after his high-profile divorce with Gisele Bundchen last season.

It might be unreal for the GOAT to enter an NFL season where he is not on the field. He had done so for more than two decades. After his first retirement, he came back because he missed it so much. However, his latest splurges and activities seem to show that he has reconciled himself with not playing again. It might be great news for him, but no so much for football fans, who enjoyed seeing an elite player like him.