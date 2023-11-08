IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady cranks up self deprecation after NFL icon and son Ben‘s Victor Wembanyama meet

Tom Brady is an athlete and he's not exactly short. He stands 6'4", which is pretty tall for a human being and on the taller side of an NFL player. Yet, he is dwarfed by recent NBA number one pick Victor Wembanyama. Brady met the NBA star and had nothing but jokes about their height difference and of course, the gulf in basketball talent.

Despite the fact that Brady probably could shoot a basketball decently well (several athletes can do that thanks to fitness and natural athletic ability), he is assured that he'd have no chance against the San Antonio Spurs big man.

Brady captioned his post:

"Awesome to meet you, [Victory Wembanyama]. Incredible young man. Usually I’d make some joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let’s be real… you’d send my jumper into the club level."

The former New England Patriots legend was a three-sport athlete in high school, and basketball was one of his three. It may have been his worst, though, as he was drafted professionally for the MLB and the NFL but not the NBA. As such, he knows his jump shot has no chance against a 7'4" NBA star with a tremendous wingspan and unreal defensive instincts.

However, the jokes didn't stop with a little self-deprecation at Wembanyama's expense. He gave a nod to someone he was always taller than: one of his former receivers, Julian Edelman.

The ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star shouted out Wembanyama and called him "incredible". Though he's only 19 years old, he made a huge impression on the 46-year old former NFL standout.

Tom Brady impressed with Victor Wembanyama

After a decent opening showcase, the San Antonio Spurs have watched Victor Wembanyama change into one of the best players in the league. He is one of the best interior defenders and is averaging over 20 points.

Tom Brady met Victor Wembanyama

It's easy to be impressed by the eye-popping highlights and the statistics. Tom Brady, however, is also impressed with the center's presence off the court. A high character player seems to be what the Spurs have.