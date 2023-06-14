In Photos: Tom Brady dons Rolex Day-Date worth over $100,000 during Novak Djokovic’s historic Roland Garros triumph

Though it was Novak Djokovic's big day, Tom Brady managed to turn several heads because of his $100,000 Rolex Day-Date watch that he donned at the French Open men's final.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner appeared stylish and confident in his wayfarer-style sunglasses. He was seated next to Jelena Djokovic, the wife of the tennis star who created history by winning his 23rd major tournament. However, except for Djokovic, the star of the show was TB12's insanely expensive watch.

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

When fans on social media inspected Brady's already handsome watch closer, they realized that it was a Rolex Day-Date ref. 228206. The watch has a special history, as, according to GQ:

"Beginning in the 1950s, Rolex began producing 40mm Day-Dates with Arabic dials, by special request only, to meet the demand of the exorbitantly wealthy Gulf elite—kings, sultans, oil barons. Production on those Arabic watches ceased in the 1970s, until rising demand among watch lovers finally saw Rolex revive the dial in 2016 at Baselworld with the launch of an ice-blue dial, followed five years later by the viridescent version on Brady’s wrist.

"That regional exclusivity—and accompanying price tag (similar Arabic Day-Dates often sell for upwards of $100,000)—is a testimony to the quarterback’s exquisite taste in timepieces."

The watch worn by Tom Brady is only available through select dealers in the Middle East. Hence, this shows that the NFL GOAT has a liking for ultra-rare objects.

Which other watch does Tom Brady own?

The future Hall of Famer has a knack for collecting expensive watches, and it all started after he became the brand ambassador for TAG Heuer in 2015. However, when he won his first Super Bowl ring in 2002, he sported a rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Rubber Clad.

When he was associated with TAG Heuer, he wore numerous watches from the brand but had a special liking for the Tag Heuer Carrera. He even earned his own signature model, the Tom Brady Carrera Ref. CAR201R.FT6120.

His partnership with TAG Heuer ended in 2019, and then he became the face of IWC. He then wore several models of the watches. Standing out of all the others was the IWC Pilot’s Watch Timezoner “The Longest Flight”. He wore that particular model when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady shifted from wearing shiny watches to sportier watches, which made sense since he was a professional athlete. Some of the sportier versions of IWC watches were Top Gun Chronograph Ref. IW389101, IWC Big Pilot Ref. IW500922, IWC Top Gun Chronograph "Lake Tahoe" Ref. IW389105, IWC Big Pilot Perpetual Calendar Mojave Desert Ref. IW503004, and IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Hand Wound Squelette Ref. IW546201.

