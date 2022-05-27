Video: Tom Brady releases Top Gun IWC Schaffhausen watch collection in an enthralling video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has released an enthralling video for a superb IWC Schaffhausen watch collection.

In the advertisement, the Buccaneers quarterback is seen across various backdrops with a steely resolve on his face while wearing different versions of the timepiece. Brady is seen wearing a black and white watch during the video as each piece looks as good as the next.

There is a top gun theme to the video, as well, with a first-person view of a fighter jet flying through the mountains as people get a glimpse of what it is like inside the cockpit. Toward the end of the video, the quarterback can be seen working out vigoriously with the watch around his wrist in what is a superb advertisement for the watch.

Take a look at the video below:

The video is superbly put together with the Buccaneers quarterback notorious will to succeed coming through in the advertisement.

Tom Brady and Buccaneers focused on better season

After crashing out of the playoffs last season at home to the Los Angeles Rams, the Buccaneers will be wanting to go a couple of steps further in 2022.

The majority of the roster has returned, aside from a couple of players that include future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski, so Tampa Bay is well-positioned to make it back to the postseason.

The division is not considered to be all that hard, with both the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons going through transition periods. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints present the biggest challenge to the Buccaneers.

They are seen as Brady's kryptonite. Now that they have added Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, the Saints defense, that always gives the 44-year-old trouble, just got better.

Even still, the Buccaneers have a wealth of attacking weapons to put up points with Mike Evans, newly acquired Russell Gage from Atlanta, Scotty Miller, Cameron Brate and Chris Godwin (when he does return). Not to mention running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard.

Brady is on the hunt for an eighth Super Bowl ring, and you would not put it past the 44-year-old to get closer than he did last season. It is not known if this will be his last year in the NFL as he simply keeps on keeping on, but the window is getting smaller.

Will the legendary quarterback capture ring number eight? You would be a fool to bet against him.

