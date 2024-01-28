IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady feeds kangaroos during vacation in Australia with trainer Alex Guerrero and friends

Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero have appeared together after some time.

As shown in the recent series of Instagram stories, Brady, his former personal trainer, and three more men visited the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Fig Tree Pocket, a westerly suburb of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

At one point, the highly-accomplished former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback even approached a kangaroo to feed it.

Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero, and their friends at a nature park in Australia

Brady and Guerrero's bond has been well-documented, and it was a leading factor in his growing rift with recently removed head coach Bill Belichick, which culminated in Brady leaving Foxboro after the 2019-20 season.

However, the two had not been seen together often since Brady's retirement in early 2023, during which their business partnership ended amidst financial difficulties. That does not mean they are no longer the closest of friends, though.

Why is Tom Brady in Australia? NFL legend’s visit Down Under explained

As mentioned before, Tom Brady the football player may be no more, but Tom Brady the public figure is still standing strong.

His koala sanctuary visit serves as a primer to a speaking event in Brisbane proper, where he will discuss many topics, including his career and life. His tour, which is being marketed as “An Evening with Tom Brady”, already commenced in Melbourne, where he most notably threw a pass to current UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, who played rugby before entering combat sports.

During the same Melbourne stop, which occurred at the Palladium at Crown, Brady praised Australian rules football players, calling them “a lot tougher than we are in America”.

The Brisbane event is scheduled 6 PM local time at the Royal International Convention Centre.