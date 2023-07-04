IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady kicks off 4th of July celebration with birthday post for mama Brady

For Tom Brady and his family, 4th of July was a holiday with even more reasons to celebrate than America's independence. The quarterback published a wonderful message to his mother in her birthday, Galynn, who turned 79.

The quarterback posted a slew of pictures of his mom with different members of the family. The first one has only Galynn solo, but the post also includes pictures with her husband and Brady, along with three different pictures with his three children.

Galynn is married to Tom Brady Sr., and the pair have been close to their son's NFL career for most of the time. They appeared on more games than the normal during his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Happy birthday to the BEST MOM in the world. It’s so nice the whole country celebrates with all those fireworks this weekend!!! 🎆🎉. We love you so much mom and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do for us! Have the best day and we are all so blessed to have you in our life!❤️❤️

Tom Brady's kids: former NFL quarterback has three sons

Now that the former quarterback has officially ended his playing days and has more time to be with his family, he's dealing with kids from two different relationships. He also had a son with Bridget Moynahan before he married Gisele Bundchen, and while the relationship didn't bear fruits, they always seemed to be on good terms with each other.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently spoke on the challenges he faces with co-parenting with both Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bundchen, especially as he's not in a current relationship with neither of them:

"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," he told E! News in an exclusive interview, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."

Brady and Gisele's divorce was much scrutinized ever since the quarterback announced his intentions to unretire and play the 2022 season, after first announcing that he would hang up his boots. The pair announced the split midway through the season.

