IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady's $40,000 ring from Netflix roast dazzles with diamonds

Tom Brady's Netflix roast was a resounding success. It saw one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history get roasted by renowned celebrities. Brady attended the event looking dapper as usual as he was launched into the deep end on the mega streaming platform.

Roast host Kevin Hart presented the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback with a $40,000 ring created by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. TMZ said the massive gold-style ring was covered in diamonds, sapphires, and rubies.

A closer look at the stunning ring reveals a football surrounded by a ruby flame in the center, with rings of diamonds and sapphires. Furthermore, TMZ reports that it weighs about 6 carats.

The Tom Brady Netflix roast was a great success

Some people were skeptical about the roast when it was first announced a couple of weeks ago, including Pat McAfee, who predicted the event would be a snooze fest. However, the doubters were wrong, as the event earned rave reviews from fans and critics.

Brady was a good sport for most of the event, and he was roasted (and praised) by Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Kim Kardashian, Drew Bledsoe, among other prominent names. Kevin Hart was the host at the event, and it turned out to be one of the better and more unhinged roasts of a major celebrity in recent memory.

Tom Brady is thoroughly enjoying his retirement

The Tom Brady Netflix roast is just the latest in a string of public appearances that Brady has made since he announced his retirement from the NFL in last year's off-season.

The New England Patriots legend walked away from the league for the second (and presumably last) time after an illustrious career that saw him reset almost every significant quarterback record in the National Football League.

Since retiring, Brady has ventured into broadcasting and purchased an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. He has even fuelled some speculation of returning to the Gridiron, but most people close to him doubt that he means it.

However, in February, the future Hall of Famer ran a faster 40-yard dash at 46 than he did during the 2000 NFL combine. It looks like the greatest QB in league history is keeping fit just in case he gets one more shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

