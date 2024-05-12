IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady shares heartfelt Mother's Day note for all 'compassionate and powerful' women in his life

NFL legend Tom Brady took the time out on Mother's Day to pen a thoughtful post on Instagram to all the mothers he knows and respects in his life. It included multiple pictures of his mother, Galynn, with his children and her grandchildren.

The post also paid tribute to his sisters, who are mothers to his nieces and nephews. And finally, he posted photographs of his former partners and the children he shares with them. One picture showed Bridget Moynahan and him flanking their son Jack. Another featured a beautiful picture of ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, with their children, but he was not featured in that click.

He captioned the whole post,

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love"

Tom Brady's Mother's Day post comes after uncomfortable jokes about Gisele Bundchen during Netflix roast

Tom Brady paying homage to his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was touching in this moment because it comes after some acrimonious jokes at her expense while she was not present. During the Netflix special where he was the subject of the roast, some tangential remarks landed on his ex-wife, especially on the nature of their divorce and her subsequent relationship.

It was previously reported by CBS, via US Weekly, that Tom Brady had reached out to Gisele Bundchen to apologize after it was reported that she felt uncomfortable about some of the nature of the jokes.

"Gisele and Tom had a 'no disparaging remarks' rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce. She (was) definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast. ... She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. (But) Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her. They are cordial and only communicate about the kids."

Hence, it was heartening to see Tom Brady post about Gisele Bundchen and pay tribute to her on Mother's Day. Even though he was not in the picture with her, like he was with Bridget Moynahan, it acknowledged the supermodel's sacrifices as a mother where she paused her career as he chased greatness in his own.

And in including his mother and sisters in the post too, he anchored the whole Mother's Day vibe to the people who have stayed constant in his life even though his partners might have changed.

