IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady shares snaps from first outing at Birmingham after acquiring stake in soccer club’s ownership

NFL icon, Tom Brady, recently visited Birmingham City, the English soccer team, in order to attend the team's first home game of the new season at St. Andrews Stadium against Leeds United.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner uploaded a series of pictures to his Instagram account.

Brady looked sharp in a long trench coat with a classic black T-shirt under it. He completed his look with smart sunglasses. He signed jerseys for children and cheered for the team he invested in.

The former NFL quarterback was overwhelmed with the love he received.

"Birmingham, that was an incredible day and a such a special experience," Tom Brady wrote.

"From the moment we walked into The Roost, to the second the penalty hit the back of the net, your energy was humbling and a moment I won’t ever forget. Thank you to all the supporters for welcoming us into this family with open arms."

Tom Brady showed gratitude to the players, coaches, and staff members of the team, writing that he looked "forward to the journey ahead."

Tom Brady met Birmingham fans before the first match

Before attending the match, Tom Brady was spotted in two Birmingham pubs. He received a warm welcome from fans, with chants of "USA, USA!" as he entered two die-hard Birmingham City pubs. He interacted with supporters, posed for photos, and even bought fans drinks, leaving a generous tip. His presence generated excitement and brought a positive atmosphere to the club.

Tom Brady spotted at a popular Birmingham pub.

Brady's involvement with Birmingham City is part of a trend of NFL players investing in English soccer clubs. The retired legend joined a growing list of American sports figures who have purchased ownership stakes in British football clubs. For example, J.J. Watt, another retired NFL player, became an owner in Burnley FC, an English Premier League team, earlier this year.