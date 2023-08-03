Tom Brady expands business empire with investment in $44,449,475 Birmingham City FC as Raiders move stalls

Tom Brady is officially a minority owner in Birmingham City F.C.

The former Buccaneers QB’s name is synonymous with winning. He won seven Super Bowl titles in ten appearances and won three NFL Most Valuable Awards.

Because of his accolades, the University of Michigan alumnus earned $333 million in 23 NFL seasons. Now that he’s done playing the game, it’s time to build his business empire.

This time, the legendary quarterback will invest in European football, particularly with the Birmingham City Football Club.

Tom Brady announced via Twitter with the caption:

“Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC”

He re-shared a video initially posted on the club’s Twitter page. The team captioned their post:

“Seven-time Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur, @TomBrady, has entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd. Brady will become Chairman of the new Advisory Board.”

Brady said in the accompanying short video:

“So here’s the deal. I’m officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club. And maybe you’re asking, what do you know about English football, Tom? Well, let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well.”

“I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching. I know that a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog. The road’s been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing.”

“We’ve got a song that says no matter what, you keep right on to the end of the road. And I’ll be on that road with you. I’ll see you at St. Andrews soon. It’s time to get to work. Let’s go.”

Birmingham City Football Club was founded in 1875 as Small Health Alliance. They have competed in the English Football League (EFL) Championship since 2011 and finished 17th last season. The EFL is the second English football league system tier behind the Premier League.

With this minority ownership stake, Tom Brady follows J.J. Watt’s path of former NFL players investing in European football. Watt and his wife, Kealia, purchased a minority ownership stake in Burnley F.C. for an undisclosed amount.

That’s why the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year commented on Brady’s post about his Birmingham City F.C. investment:

“well well well, what do we have here…Happy for you, wishing Birmingham all the best, and hope to see you in the PL real soon! Up The Clarets! @BurnleyOfficial”

Tom Brady’s investment in Birmingham City F.C. unveiled

While the terms of Brady’s investment in Birmingham City F.C. remains undisclosed, this latest deal continues his partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LLC. The United States-based company completed its takeover of Birmingham City F.C. last July.

Brady also joined Knighthead’s ownership group in a Major League Pickleball team. Meanwhile, the Brady Brand clothing company partners with Knighthead’s World Endurance Championship racing team Hertz Team JOTA.

All that’s known so far is that Tom Brady will be a minority owner of Birmingham City, holding a stake of less than 51 percent.

An official statement released by the club stated that Brady will help “on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities.”

What happened to Tom Brady’s Raiders ownership stake?

Reports circulated that Tom Brady will become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, that deal fizzled, and there’s no word if it pushed through. As an owner, he must sell his stock before he returns to playing football.

Could this mean the greatest winner in NFL history is leaving the door unlocked for a potential comeback? If so, could it be for the Raiders, who have a recovering Jimmy Garoppolo as a projected starter?

There’s also no confirmation if the majority of other NFL franchise owners approved the sale. At least 24 owners must approve Brady’s investment before the transaction progresses.

However, hip-hop mogul Ice Cube jokingly warned Brady that he must pick up donuts for the other owners because he will be a rookie investor.

While Tom Brady’s Raiders ownership stake is pending, he has successfully invested in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. One of the team’s stars, Kelsey Plum, initially thought that Brady as one of the Aces’ owners was a prank.