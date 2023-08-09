IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady wraps up 'incredible' Africa trip with daughter Vivian

Tom Brady celebrated his 46th birthday last week. The first time in over two decades he didn't celebrate his special day in NFL training camp. So, what did the newly retired quarterback do to celebrate his big day?

Brady shared an epic, one-of-a-kind trip to Africa that he took with two of his children. In the photos, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is seen on safari with daughter Vivian. Another photo showed him with Vivian and his oldest son Jack, taking in the sights of the breathtaking terrain.

"This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings."

He captioned the series of photos by saying how he cherishes the life that he has built. Adding that life is all about making memories and that is what he was able to do during this trip to Africa. He also alluded to his recent divorce to ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and mentioned going through 'major life changes' this past year.

Tom Brady makes an investment in another sports team

Tom Brady retired from the National Football League for the second and final time in March 2023. Since then he has become the minority owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. Now he has added a soccer club to the list of his investments.

The 46-year-old recently became a minority owner of the English soccer club, Birmingham City. He partnered with the club's U.S. holding company, Knighthead Capital Management to purchase his stake.

Brady will serve as chairman of the Birmingham City advisory board. The role of the position involves the former NFL quarterback giving advice on something he knows a lot about. He will give his take on health, wellness and nutrition something he has done with his TB12 method.

Tom Brady will also be involved in the global marketing and partnership efforts, helping to spread the word about the soccer club across the world. Brady is just the latest to become a minority owner in an English soccer club.

Recently retired NFL defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia bought into the ownership group of Burnley FC. A team that is making the move to the Premier League later this year.