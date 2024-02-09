IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce's manager's wife drops fresh pictures with Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift as Super Bowl Weekend arrives

New gameday photos of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Kylie Kelce have emerged just days ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. They appear to have been taken at High Mark Stadium in Orchard Park during the AFC divisional series.

Amanda Santa, the wife of Travis Kelce's manager, Aaron Eanes, shared the photos on her Instagram page.

"Baby let the games begin," her caption read.

The photos were taken during Kansas City's win over the Buffalo Bills on the road to advance to the AFC championship game.

New photos of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Kylie Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game.

Aaron Eanes and Amanda Santa sat with Swift when she attended Kansas City Chiefs games. Santa added that she was headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII for "one last weekend with the KC fam."

Swift has one show left in Tokyo, Japan, the current stop of her "The Eras Tour." She is expected to make the long flight back to the United States and land in Las Vegas before kickoff.

Gracie Hunt gives credit to Taylor Swift for an 'exciting' season

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl to try and win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies, something that hasn't been done in 20 years. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. She recently spoke to the New York Post about the 2023 NFL season and Swift's relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

“Growing up a fan of Taylor, it’s been beyond exciting to have her attend games and watch her joy and fun cheering on Travis and the Chiefs, the team that I’ve grown up loving and cheering for my whole life." -Gracie Hunt

Neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed whether she will attend Super Bowl LVIII. However, Hunt, hopes she makes the trip:

“I know she has a very arduous journey coming from her concert that she performs right before the Super Bowl, I certainly do hope that our paths will cross.”

Hunt has been taking fans along Super Bowl LVIII week on her Instagram. If she does see Taylor Swift, she could share more about the meeting on her social media.