Dwayne Johnson all-in on 'badass' Travis Kelce dating 'biggest star in the world' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has gained another supporter and this time it's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The former wrestling star turned actor recently spoke to CNN's Coy Wire and said that he is all for the couple. He believes that they are both the best at their craft and that they found each other:

“I don’t have a problem with it, I feel like it’s all part of the game and it’s all the game that we play. Guy starts dating a girl who happens to be the biggest star in the world and he’s a badass SOB on the field."

Dwayne Johnson also went on to say that once Travis Kelce takes the field on Sunday for Super Bowl LVIII he won't be distracted by the recent media attention on his relationship:

“He’s a bad dude in the game and it’s part of a story, but at the end of the day – and I shared this with a few people I’ve talked to privately – is just all that goes away.

"You [Wire] played the game, so you know at this level, all that stuff goes away. You have to strip it all away and you have one intention and one focus and that’s just to ball out and play the game."

Johnson also added that Travis Kelce is a professional and an expert at being on the big stage. As such, he can handle the pressure accordingly.

Travis Kelce jokes that Super Bowl prices have him watching his finances

The cost of the Super Bowl has been on everyone's mind lately even the NFL players who will participate in the big game. The costs of suites and tickets in the stands are the most expensive of any game ever played in the NFL.

On the recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce joked about the prices with his older brother Jason. He indicated that he is keeping an eye on how much he is spending in order to get all of his family and friends to the game.

"I'm not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I'm spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come. Just making sure I'm on top of those finances and losing all this money."

This comes just days after their mother, Donna Kelce, mentioned that she might be sitting in the stands instead of a suite due to the $2.5 million price tag on stadium suites.