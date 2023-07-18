IN PHOTOS: Tua Tagovailoa appreciates wife Annah in rare one-year anniversary post

Tua Tagovailoa decided to share the most important part of his private life. The Miami Dolphins quarterback took to Instagram to give his fans a rare sneak peek at his relationship with his wife, Annah.

The couple celebrated an important milestone: their one-year anniversary. Tua is known to be a private person who does not share information about his personal life. However, it looks like he is breaking the barrier and finally pulling back the curtain on his private life.

Tua Tagovailoa wrote an adorable caption for his wife. The post included a string of pictures of his beautiful wife. Not to mention, it garnered crazy fan attention on media platforms.

"Never one to put my private life out there. But this one deserved a post. Happy 1 Year Anniversary to my beautiful wife. I love you."

The couple quietly married each other last summer, but, when the news of his marriage spread, he showed his annoyance. The former first-round pick said:

“I mean, for me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do with me, my wife, and my daily.”

“But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.”

How did having a child change Tua Tagovailoa?

Even though the star quarterback and his wife, Annah, have tried to keep their private lives away from the public eye, they welcomed a baby last year. The shot-caller discussed fatherhood and revealed what changes it brought to his life.

“It’s very unique how having a child impacts how you see things differently in life.”

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of heart for kids, but now that I have one of my own, you go home and the best thing is when you see them smile and laughing. It’s the best thing in the world.”

Tua Tagovailoa is preparing for his fourth year in the league. After a rollercoaster of a season, where he considered retiring after suffering three concussions, the QB will try to look out for himself and decide what is best for him.

