IN PHOTOS: Will Levis and girlfriend Gia Duddy attend Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville

Future Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and his girlfriend Gia Duddy are among the most active player and WAG (wives and girlfriends) pairings in the NFL. Thanks to the latter's prolific social media activity, they have been able to share their travels around the world for all to see.

Most recently, they captured photos and video of themselves attending the Ally 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. This year's edition was won by Ross Chastain, and the couple greatly enjoyed their time on track:

"I want to go fast - Ricky Bobby"

Even the Titans' official Twitter account got involved, first with a short clip of Levis and rookie wideout Colton Dowell, who went 228th overall in the Draft:

"Ready for racing at the (Nashville Superspeedway)"

Later, it shared another short clip, this time of Levis writing the following on the start/finish line as Duddy filmed him:

"If you ain't first, you're last."

How active is Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy on social media?

It is no secret that Gia Duddy loves posting about herself and Will Levis whenever she can. Dating back to when he was still a Kentucky Wildcat, she would post images and videos of themselves on Instagram:

one of those moments. beyond proud. (blue heart emoji)

At the Draft, despite Levis' very highly-publicized slide, she was still happy that he went off the board in the second round:

"It’s hard to put in words what it’s like watching your best friend’s dreams come true. Proud would be an understatement— I don’t know anyone more deserving."

During last month's Rookie Premiere, Duddy relished the sight of Levis wearing his new team's jersey for the first time:

"and just like that I have a new favorite number!"

And it is not just on Instagram - Gia Duddy also loves supporting Will Levis on TikTok. When a clip of their reaction to the draft-day slide went viral, she explained:

“So I know the lip-readers are going to be really mad about this one, but I hate to break it to y’all, I said, ‘Can that happen?’ Although I did have to pee the whole time, but I said, ‘Can that happen?'”

