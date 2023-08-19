In Photos: Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy reps Titans at Morgan Wallen concert

Will Levis' girlfriend, Gia Duddy, who became famous overnight, went for a night out at Fenway for a Morgan Wallen concert.

Although the 2023 NFL Draft did not pan out well for the backup quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, it turned Gia into a star, who bagged brand partnerships and collaborations with some of the most famous fast-food brands.

Currently, Levis and his team are in Minnesota for a pre-season game against the Vikings. But Duddy decided to have her own fun by attending a Morgan Allen concert. She uploaded pictures and videos documenting her experience.

Image Credit: Gia Duddy's Instagram Story

The 22-year-old illuminated the concert venue with an ensemble featuring cowboy boots, cut-off shorts, and a crop top adorned by a Titans jersey.

Gia Duddy was not excited about her 22nd birthday

The social media influencer recently turned 22 years old, and she was not too excited about growing up. The girlfriend of football player Will Levis expressed the realities of growing older.

"First birthday where getting older isn't fun and exciting, lol," Gia wrote.

"Nevertheless, grateful for another year of life."

The Penn State University graduate has become a fan favorite through her support for her boyfriend, Will Levis, during his NFL Draft journey. Her presence and viral moments on social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram, have garnered attention and increased her popularity among fans.

Through her increased popularity, she was able to partner with Burger King. It was all thanks to the draft day when the camera kept panning on her when she was with Levis to support him on his important day. After that night, her Instagram followers doubled. Although she's now become a social media influencer, she plans to pursue a career in nursing.

With big corporations recognizing the impact of social media influencers, Duddy's rise to stardom shows the value they hold.

