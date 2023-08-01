Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy drops truth bomb on 22nd birthday - "Getting older isn't fun"

Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy has quickly become a fan favorite.

Starting from the viral NFL Draft moment, Duddy has continued to attract attention on social media. This includes her TikTok videos, which is a preferred way for the young social media influencer to connect with fans and followers.

However, Duddy isn't too pumped about turning 22.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, she was also happy about receiving all the wishes.

Image Credit: Gia Duddy's official Instagram account (@giaduddy)

"First birthday where getting older isn't fun and exciting, lol," Gia wrote.

"Nevertheless, grateful for another year of life."

Will Levis also ended up sharing a sweet photo of him and Gia Duddy to celebrate.

Image Credit: Gia Duddy official Instagram account (@giaduddy)

Adding a sweet caption, Levis wrote:

"It’s something about cha girlllll… Happy Birthday @giaduddy you make everything easier ❤️".

Then, Duddy added a few more snaps of her day on Instagram.

Image Credit: Gia Duddy official Instagram account (@giaduddy)

While someone sent her cupcakes, Gia seems to be enjoying her time by picking fresh peaches.

Always active on TikTok and IG, the 22-year-old has created her own space online.

Gia Duddy shot to fame after Will Levis' NFL Draft

Will Levis' NFL Draft was a rollercoaster journey. A predicted first-round pick, Levis went to the Tennesse Titans as a second-round pick. Gia Duddy marked her presence to support her boyfriend and went viral.

Her Instagram followers doubled, with even Levis speaking of the attention his sisters and girlfriend had received during a podcast. Of course, this also changed the type of content Duddy put out.

In fact, her social media popularity gave rise to even more brands noticing her, eventually resulting in a few deals and paid posts. Now, as the NFL 2023 season is near, Duddy has been offered a deal with Burger King.

Also having moved to Nashville, Levis spoke about Duddy's future plans:

“She’s going to do the whole influencer thing, slide by with that, and then get into nursing school and see where that goes.”

That being said, one can surely expect more content from Duddy as the 2023 season nears.