IN PHOTOS: Will Levis' sister Kelley drops sneak peek from Dominican Republic vacay

This is the time of year that NFL players take their vacations as they look to freshen up before training camp...and Will Levis' sister Kelley is on vacation as well.

While her brother is likely getting down to business with the Tennessee Titans playbook prior to training camp, Kelley has gone to the Dominican Republic for some relaxation.

She posted photos from her vacation that show her on a beach in a bikini. Take a look below.

Kelley on the beach. Photo via Kelley Levis/Instagram.

So, it appears that Kelley is enjoying her vacation. Will Levis, meanwhile, is likely busy studying and getting ready for a training camp which, for some, will make or break his rookie season in the NFL.

Will Levis ready for rookie season with Titans

Levis at Titans' minicamp.

Drafted in the second round after many thought he could be a top-five pick, Will Levis now has hard work in front of him. Taken by the Titans, Levis joins a quarterback room that already has Ryan Tannehill and second-year player Malik Willis.

The consensus is that this will be Tannehill's final season in Tennessee (playing this year due to his huge contract numbers). The jury is still out on what kind of quarterback Willis can be.

All of this should give Will Lewis the incentive to put his best foot forward at training camp (not that he wouldn't anyway). There is a genuine belief that he could eventually become the Titans' starter.

Of course, this is predicated on a few things. One is Tannehill's struggles, and then the coaching staff sees Levis as a better alternative than Willis. Both of which could be true this upcoming season.

But for Levis to be in that conversation, he must show what he can do at training camp. It will be the first time all offseason that the entire roster is "full go" with pads and it will be a true marker of what Levis could produce for the Titans next season.

