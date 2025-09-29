IN PIC: Cam Skattebo’s GF Chloe Rodriguez pays loving tribute to Giants RB via custom gameday outfit for Chargers clash

Giants running back Cam Skattebo delivered one of the highlights of the night when he burst into the end zone to convert on a two-point play vs. the Chargers in Week 4. The rookie was sensational in the Giants' 21-18 win over Jim Harbaugh's Chargers.
Skattebo had strong support from his girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, who was at the MetLife Stadium and made sure her game-day look was all about the Giants' #44. Rodriguez wore a customized outfit to cheer him on, standing out from the crowd at MetLife.
Rodriguez shared a few pregame snaps on Instagram, giving followers a closer look at her game-day fit. She wore a sleeveless white tank top with a loving tribute to Skattebo. The text read, “I ❤️ 44” on the front. She paired it with bright red baggy track pants and Nike sneakers with #44 on them.
Chloe Rodriguez styled her hair in a sleek bun and accessorized her outfit with a clear cross-body bag, hoop earrings, and a bracelet. Have a look:
Rodriguez also posted a photo of her beau and dropped a one-word message in the caption:
“Wooo!” and tagged the NFL player.
Chloe Rodriguez rocks Cam Skattebo-inspired off-shoulder sweater
Chloe Rodriguez made headlines for her Week 3 gameday look on Instagram. The Giants were hosting the Chiefs in their backyard, and the running back had all the support from his girlfriend.
Rodriguez rocked the Giants' blue for her custom off-shoulder sweater.
“Happy Sunday,” wrote Rodriguez with a blue heart emoji.
