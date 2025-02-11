In Pics: 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo recaps game-day looks from Super Bowl LIX

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, got to host her first-ever Super Bowl red carpet live and the 2012 Miss USA stole fans' attention with her outfit. Later, Culpo shared her Super Bowl look on social media.

On Monday, Culpo posted pictures from the Super Bowl 59 red carpet on Instagram. Culpo wore an elegant all-black gameday outfit, comprising a full-length black coat, worth $452, from SANS FAFF.

Culpo wore the coat over a black sweater and paired it with similar-colored tights. She finished her look with black and gold Saint Laurent heels, worth $1350, and spiral earrings, worth $54, from Heaven Mayhem. In one picture, Culpo also wore black shades, worth $230, from SSENSE and leather gloves, worth $310, from Manokhi.

"It’s showtime - tune into the first ever Super Bowl red carpet LIVE right now," Culpo captioned her Instagram post.

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, invited Donald Trump to Super Bowl red carpet

In addition to Hollywood celebrities, U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome. Before hosting the red carpet, Olivia Culpo appeared on "HOT MIC" by Outkick, during which the 2012 Miss USA invited Trump to visit her at the event.

"Wouldn't that be cool? If you're watching this, please Donald Trump come see me at the Tubi red carpet at the Super Bowl. It would be so fun, just like old times!" Culpo said.

Before the Super Bowl began, Culpo spoke with FanSided and confessed to crying after the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs last year. Recalling her emotional reaction to the loss, Culpo said:

"It's so stressful. I cried after. You just see how much they put into it, you want everybody to have the opportunity to reach their potential and fulfil their dream. It's a really sad thing when you come so close. But there's always next year."

Culpo also received a special customized outfit for the Super Bowl from her close friend and famous designer Kristin Juszczyk. She shared a sneak peek of the outfit with fans on Instagram.

