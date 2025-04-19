In Pics: Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle recaps "princess moment" from her wedding day

On April 13, San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk got married to his longtime girlfriend Rochelle Searight. The couple had a massive wedding, attended by multiple NFL stars, including 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin.

Even though it has been almost a week since the couple got married, Searight cannot stop herself from reliving her special day memories over and over. On Friday, Searight shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from her wedding day photoshoot.

“my princess moment,” Searight captioned the IG post.

The first picture was a close-up shot of Rochelle Searight, followed by a picture of her sitting on the floor and flaunting her wedding dress. The other slides included more pictures of Searight in her wedding gown.

The social media influencer later shared the last picture of the IG post on her story, revealing that it was Brandon Aiyuk's favorite picture of her.

“The photo my husband is obsessed with (he always loves the ones where I’m like eh),” Searight said via her IG story.

Rochelle Searight penned an emotional message announcing her wedding to Brandon Aiyuk

On Tuesday, Rochelle Searight shared an Instagram post to announce her marriage to Brandon Aiyuk. The post included Searight's beautiful moments walking down the aisle. In the first slide, Searight and Aiyuk can be spotted showing off their wedding rings.

The second slide featured the couple's picture in which they can be seen exchanging vows. In the third picture, the wide receiver can be spotted playing with his son Braylon, followed by a close-up shot of the latter. There were also pictures from the wedding dinner and family pictures of the trio.

“Becoming Mrs. Aiyuk. Our unbreakable relationship is the culmination of our love,” Searight wrote in the caption.

Searight’s IG post didn't just attract reactions from fans but also from Brandon Aiyuk’s teammate Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin. Revealing her favorite picture of the post, Kristin commented:

“The most beautiful!!! Brays face kills me.”

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed by the couple for exactly how long they have been together, according to PEOPLE, Brandon Aiyuk and Rochelle Searight have reportedly been dating since 2018.

Moreover, the two are parents to son Braylon, who they welcomed in September 2020. In August 2024, the couple exchanged rings and took a major step in their relationship. Less than a year later, they got married in California.

