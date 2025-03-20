Ex-Miss Universe and model Olivia Culpo flaunted her maternity style in a chic black gown with her husband, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The pair, who revealed their pregnancy on March 10, 2025, have been sharing their path to parenthood on social media. Culpo, 32, and Christian McCaffrey, 28, wed last June after dating for five years.

On Thursday, Culpo shared an Instagram carousel of photos from what she referred to as their "Mom and Dad Road Trip" in North Carolina and Tennessee. The photos show the couple enjoying quality time in a beautiful park by a lake with their dog.

"It's not over til the pregnant lady swings," posted Culpo in her caption on Instagram. The lineup also features a quick video clip of her swinging with her dressed up in a modern black dress complete with black shades.

The couple loaded up their Cadillac SUV for the cozy trip, as reported by E! Online on March 14. In one photo, their toy Goldendoodle Oliver slept in Christian McCaffrey's arms as he drove. Culpo also posted a selfie with her baby bump as she leaned against the 49ers running back.

The road trip includes hiking adventures with their dog. On a March 16 Instagram Story, Culpo shared a video of Oliver sprinting alongside a creek with the caption, "Soaking up his last trip as an only child."

Christian McCaffrey's wife's difficult pregnancy journey hasn't faded her mom glow

SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX – Feb 6 - Source: Getty

While the couple is now enjoying their road trip, Culpo recently posted major health struggles in her first trimester. People.com announced on March 18 that she posted a TikTok video that was taken when she was nine weeks pregnant:

"I have been on bed rest since week two and before that I also had pneumonia so then I was sick also for two weeks. All in all I've truly been on bed rest for like four weeks," Culpo explained in what she referred to as a "time capsule clip" in December 2024.

"He said 'You can't go anywhere. You can't travel.' Like truly staying in bed," Culpo remembered her doctor telling her.

Despite all these issues, Culpo was optimistic about her pregnancy. "I'm really grateful that everything is going well so far," she said in her video.

She also offered speculation regarding the sex of her baby in a March 14 TikTok video. E! Online reported she was experiencing symptoms associated with having a girl, but her instincts tell her that she and Christian are having a boy.

The pregnancy is a follow-up of Culpo's earlier fertility concerns after she received the diagnosis of endometriosis.

