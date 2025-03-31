In Pics: Fred Warner's wife Sydney turns into "Bahama Mama" in gorgeous beachwear

Sydney Warner, wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, shared photos of herself enjoying a beach getaway. The Bachelor alum posted a carousel on Instagram showcasing her vibrant beachwear — a purple bikini paired with a yellow-green cloth wrap around her torso. She added a simple caption to the post on Saturday:

"Bahama mama."

Sydney's beach look marks a change from the edgy black leather dress that caught attention at the NFL Honors ceremony in February. During that event, she accompanied her husband Fred, who was recognized for his standout performance during the 49ers' otherwise disappointing 6-11 season.

The 29-year-old has been juggling her responsibilities as both an NFL wife and mother to one-year-old Beau Anthony, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month.

Fred Warner's wife balances NFL spotlight with motherhood duties

Just a week before, Sydney shared a candid look at her experience as a mother dealing with illness. In Instagram stories posted on March 22, she revealed her struggles while battling influenza.

"Mom life is warrior life [is] something I've realized this week," Sydney wrote. "I am understanding I now fit into the universal meaning of Mom, which means, when I am sick, everything falls apart."

She explained the reality of motherhood with honesty and humor, saying:

"No such thing as 'Mom, cook me something warm please,' because I am Mom."

Sydney added that sleeping in wasn't an option either, as by "7 a.m. the house is up, and so am I!"

The former reality TV contestant went on to describe how even basic tasks become challenging when unwell.

In a December 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Sydney reflected on her journey.

"You find your footing. I think it took me a while to find my niche and where I felt comfortable being a wife [and] now a mother," she said. "Now, I'm Fred's partner and we're a duo. That's an amazing thing to say."

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama native also praised the support system she's found among other 49ers families:

"It was a lot different back in the beginning, but now there's this huge community of working women," Sydney told Us Weekly. "The women are kind of in the spotlight now, which is such a refreshing thing to see."

Sydney first appeared on season 24 of ABC's "The Bachelor" and was eliminated in week six.

