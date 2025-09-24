In Pics: George Kittle's wife Claire enjoys thrilling 'rodeo' adventures 4 days after cheering for 49ers vs Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s wife, Claire, shared several Instagram stories on Wednesday showing moments from her rodeo trip in the countryside, a few days after she cheered on the Niners during their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Her first picture was a mirror selfie, where she is seen wearing a fringe red top and a similar fringed black leather jacket paired with a cowboy hat and silver jewellery.

“Went to the rodeo yesterday 😍,” she wrote.

@clairekittle's IG story

The next picture of her is in a meadow in the countryside with a ranch behind her. She is without her jacket as the sun sets casting glow upon her.

@clairekittle's IG story

She shared another clip wherein a few children are running around in the meadow as the sun sets behind the hills.

“Simple beautiful moments❤️,” she captioned.

@clairekittle's IG story

After sharing a few videos of the show, Claire Kittle shared the lodges where they stayed at, complete with wooden cabins and campfire seating.

@clairekittle's IG story

George Kittle and Claire met in college at the University of Iowa in 2012, where George played football and she played basketball. George first saw Claire in a parking lot and spent eight months trying to woo her. They started dating thereafter and got married in 2019 after a short engagement.

Also Read: George Kittle's wife Claire drops 4-word message disapproving one key element in 49ers TE's gameday outfit for Cardinals game

How did the game between George Kittle’s 49ers and the Cardinals play out?

George Kittle did not play in the San Francisco 49ers 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals during Week 3, as he was inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, the Niners put on a good show, especially during the fourth quarter when the Cardinals took the lead with a rare safety.

However, San Francisco’s backup quarterback Mac Jones calmly led the team down the field in the final minutes, completing five passes for 59 yards. This set up Eddy Pineiro, the 49ers new kicker, who successfully made a 35-yard field goal on the game’s final play to secure the win.

Both teams had a hard time on the offensive front in the first three quarters, only making field goals. The Cardinals had chances to score but missed opportunities, including a dropped pass near the goal line and a failed fourth-down conversion.

