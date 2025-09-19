IN PICS: George Kittle’s wife Claire gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of wholesome “little moments” with 49ers star

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire have a sweet love story that started back in college. Been together for over 13 years, they’ve shared many wholesome moments together.Claire shared a look of their recent life on Friday, posting pictures of everyday moments with George on Instagram. The photos showed Claire and friends overlooking a stadium, George working out, Claire enjoying lunch with champagne, family outings, their kids, their dog and even a fun jam session in the car with George. She captioned the set:“Little moments ❤️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Kittle and Claire met during their freshman year at the University of Iowa in 2012, with him playing football and her playing basketball. George first noticed Claire walking across a parking lot and spent eight months trying to win her over after being stuck in the friend zone. Eventually, they started dating and the rest is history.The two got married in 2019 after a short engagement, eloping quietly before having a second ceremony in Nashville in 2021.Claire holds a degree in Health and Human Physiology and used to run a personal training business in Iowa City and now works as a wellness, fashion and travel influencer.George Kittle and Claire shared heartfelt messages on anniversaryTheir love for each other is reflected in the messages George Kittle and Claire shared on their fourth anniversary. In April 2023, Claire shared a message on Instagram, saying how lucky she feels to be loved by George. She wrote:“This doing life with your bestfriend thing is where it’s at! Through the highs and lows we face in this life we always choose love. I think that’s the greatest thing, to love &amp; be loved no matter what. We are blessed &amp; I plan to keep loving on you til the end of time. I’m obsessed with you thank you for being you &amp; doing life with me ☺️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge responded with a loving tribute of his own, calling Claire his “Queen.&quot; He wrote:“Cheers to you! Your strength and perseverance these past few months has been incredible to be apart of and watch. Being able to see you rise above and excel during a challenging time in our lives, and kick ass, inspires me daily. How lucky am i?&quot;To spend time with and grow with, someone who challenges me and comforts me, and a Queen who puts us above everything else! Thank you for being my person, I look forward to spending all my time with you. Happy anniversary! I love you Lettey❤️👑” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the love and special moments they’ve shared so far, it’s clear many more happy times lie ahead for them.Also Read: 49ers' George Kittle reveals how wife Claire will influence his retirement decision