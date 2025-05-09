In Pics: Graham Mertz’s girlfriend Alexis Loomans poses in white outfit a day after Texans QB's rookie deal

Quarterback Graham Mertz is set to embark on his NFL career after the Houston Texans selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 draft. On Thursday, he signed a four-year, $4.93 million deal with the Texans as NFL rookies begin mini-camp.
On the same day that Mertz signed his first NFL contract, his girlfriend, Alexis Loomans, shared some photos on Instagram.
The former Miss Wisconsin wore a white and light blue plaid two-piece short set. Four gold buttons adorned the front of the strapless top. She accessorized with white sunglasses pushed into her hair and a small white purse hanging from her arm.
In the photos, Loomans applied lipstick while using her phone camera as her mirror.
QB Graham Mertz and girlfriend Alexis Loomans went viral after big win
Graham Mertz tends to keep his private life off social media for the most part. In 2023, he and Alexis Loomans went viral after celebrating a big Florida Gators win together.
In September 2023, Mertz led the Gators to a 29-16 win over the Tennessee Volunteers at home in Gainesville. Afterwards, the quarterback ran towards the sidelines to Loomans, who was celebrating the big win. The broadcast of the game caught a glimpse of the two kissing and it quickly went viral.
Loomans, who was crowned Miss Wisconsin just a few months before the viral moment, wore an all-denim look with the quarterback's #15 jersey number and last name monogrammed on the skirt and jacket. She accessorized the look with an orange cropped top.
Mertz transferred to the University of Florida after playing four seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers. His 2024 NCAA season was cut short after just five games after he tore his ACL.
