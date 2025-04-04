IN PICS: Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin rocks custom Steph Curry fit courtside at Warriors-Lakers game

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, attended an NBA game on Thursday between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Juszczyk wore a custom Steph Curry jacket with the four-time champion's name and number on the front.
She was accompanied by British businesswoman and fashion designer Emma Grede, who wore a custom Lakers pants with LeBron James' name and number.
The league shared a post of the pair sitting courtside and a video of their entrance. Grede is a founding partner of Skims, the official NBA underwear partner created by Kim Kardashian, alongside Emma and her husband, Jens Grede.
As a passionate fan of the San Francisco 49ers, where her husband Kyle Juszczyk has become an important player, Kristin is supporting another team in the Bay Area: the Warriors.
The Dubs dominated their opponent from start to finish, with Brandin Podziemski making five 3-pointers in the first half alone, including a buzzer-beater to give his team the 60-47 lead going into halftime.
Curry went off with 37 points, three rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes of action. The Warriors secured the 123-116 win after holding Luka Doncic to only 19 points (6-for-17).
As for Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, she must have seen a big show while the NFL returns. It's still a long way to go for everybody in the league, but the offseason has kept plenty of people busy, including her husband.
Kyle Juszczyk's wife ecstatic after 49ers veteran inked new deal
After spending eight years with the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk was unexpectedly cut in March 11. This shocked many people, including his wife, Kristin. It took a couple of years before the Niners re-signed him to a two-year extension contract.
The fashion designer and entrepreneur took to her Instagram profile to celebrate the news.
"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay. We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here," she wrote in an Instagram post on March 15.
"We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! ❤️ We’re forever Faithful @49ers @juicecheck44."
After an underwhelming 2024 season, Kyle Juszczyk and Co. are eager to bounce back.
