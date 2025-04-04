IN PICS: Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin rocks custom Steph Curry fit courtside at Warriors-Lakers game

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, attended an NBA game on Thursday between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Juszczyk wore a custom Steph Curry jacket with the four-time champion's name and number on the front.

Ad

She was accompanied by British businesswoman and fashion designer Emma Grede, who wore a custom Lakers pants with LeBron James' name and number.

The league shared a post of the pair sitting courtside and a video of their entrance. Grede is a founding partner of Skims, the official NBA underwear partner created by Kim Kardashian, alongside Emma and her husband, Jens Grede.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As a passionate fan of the San Francisco 49ers, where her husband Kyle Juszczyk has become an important player, Kristin is supporting another team in the Bay Area: the Warriors.

The Dubs dominated their opponent from start to finish, with Brandin Podziemski making five 3-pointers in the first half alone, including a buzzer-beater to give his team the 60-47 lead going into halftime.

Curry went off with 37 points, three rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes of action. The Warriors secured the 123-116 win after holding Luka Doncic to only 19 points (6-for-17).

Ad

As for Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, she must have seen a big show while the NFL returns. It's still a long way to go for everybody in the league, but the offseason has kept plenty of people busy, including her husband.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife ecstatic after 49ers veteran inked new deal

After spending eight years with the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk was unexpectedly cut in March 11. This shocked many people, including his wife, Kristin. It took a couple of years before the Niners re-signed him to a two-year extension contract.

Ad

The fashion designer and entrepreneur took to her Instagram profile to celebrate the news.

"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay. We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here," she wrote in an Instagram post on March 15.

Ad

"We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! ❤️ We’re forever Faithful @49ers @juicecheck44."

After an underwhelming 2024 season, Kyle Juszczyk and Co. are eager to bounce back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More