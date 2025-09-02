In Pics: Odell Beckham Jr’s son Zydn already swinging big on the golf course with mom Lauren Wood cheering

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood's son Zydn appears to already be quite the athlete. The three-year-old has perfected his golf swing at a young age. On Monday, Wood shared a series of photos of Zydn on the golf course, clearly showing how proud she is of him and his athletic prowess. In the first photo, Zydn can be seen teeing off on the golf course. His swing and concentration on the golf ball is impressive for someone so young.Lauren Wood showed her son's golf skills. (Photo via Lauren Wood's Instagram Story)Wood then went on to share additional photos of Zydn showcasing his golf skills. One photo even pointed to where the golf ball landed after his shot.Lauren Wood then shared additional photos of her son swinging the golf club. (Photos via Lauren Woods Instagram Story)Odell Beckham Jr. was also on the course with Wood and their son as he shared his own photos and videos form the golf outing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed their son in February 2022, just weeks after the wide receiver won his first Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Although Wood and Beckham are no longer together, they do co-parent Zydn together amicably.Odell Beckham Jr. shared heartfelt post with son Zydn outside MetLife StadiumWide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent just days before the 2025 NFL season kicks off. In June, Beckham shared a series of photos of himself sitting in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium. In the caption of the Instagram post, he told his son how he used to make plays in that stadium with the New York Giants and how he helped inspire the next generation of NFL players. He also said that he was excited to see what his son will do in the future.&quot;Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy shxt here 😭😭… we changed the game n inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do … I’m loving every second I get wit u n can’t wait to see what u do in this world. … Ur turn twin✊🏾🤙🏾&quot;Beckham Jr. wrote on Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 32-year-old was drafted by the New York Giants with the 12th overall selection in the 2014 NFL draft. He played five seasons with the Giants before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.