In Pics: Odell Beckham Jr’s son Zydn already swinging big on the golf course with mom Lauren Wood cheering

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 02, 2025 16:37 GMT
Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood
Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood's son, Zydn has become quite the golfer. (Photos via Lauren Wood's Instagram/ Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood's son Zydn appears to already be quite the athlete. The three-year-old has perfected his golf swing at a young age.

On Monday, Wood shared a series of photos of Zydn on the golf course, clearly showing how proud she is of him and his athletic prowess. In the first photo, Zydn can be seen teeing off on the golf course. His swing and concentration on the golf ball is impressive for someone so young.

Lauren Wood showed her son's golf skills. (Photo via Lauren Wood's Instagram Story)
Lauren Wood showed her son's golf skills. (Photo via Lauren Wood's Instagram Story)

Wood then went on to share additional photos of Zydn showcasing his golf skills. One photo even pointed to where the golf ball landed after his shot.

Lauren Wood then shared additional photos of her son swinging the golf club. (Photos via Lauren Woods Instagram Story)
Lauren Wood then shared additional photos of her son swinging the golf club. (Photos via Lauren Woods Instagram Story)

Odell Beckham Jr. was also on the course with Wood and their son as he shared his own photos and videos form the golf outing.

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed their son in February 2022, just weeks after the wide receiver won his first Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Although Wood and Beckham are no longer together, they do co-parent Zydn together amicably.

Odell Beckham Jr. shared heartfelt post with son Zydn outside MetLife Stadium

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent just days before the 2025 NFL season kicks off. In June, Beckham shared a series of photos of himself sitting in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium.

In the caption of the Instagram post, he told his son how he used to make plays in that stadium with the New York Giants and how he helped inspire the next generation of NFL players. He also said that he was excited to see what his son will do in the future.

"Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy shxt here 😭😭… we changed the game n inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do … I’m loving every second I get wit u n can’t wait to see what u do in this world. … Ur turn twin✊🏾🤙🏾"Beckham Jr. wrote on Instagram
The 32-year-old was drafted by the New York Giants with the 12th overall selection in the 2014 NFL draft. He played five seasons with the Giants before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
