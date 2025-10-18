  • home icon
  • NFL
  • IN PICS: Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shows off fall-inspired fits as SI Swimsuit model spends quality time with friends in latest IG dump

IN PICS: Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shows off fall-inspired fits as SI Swimsuit model spends quality time with friends in latest IG dump

By Prasen
Modified Oct 18, 2025 19:16 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shows off fall-inspired fits - Source: Imagn

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared fall-inspired outfits on Instagram with her one million followers on Saturday. The ex-Patriots' girlfriend enjoyed some quality time with her girl pals in Rhode Island.

Ad
“New England fall is for the girls 🤎🍁 @dsw #ad,” Camille Kostek wrote in the IG caption.

In one of the carousel pictures, the SI Swimsuit model posed with a cosy, vintage-style backdrop, dressed in a chocolate brown oversized sweater or knit dress, sheer black or dark brown tights, and knee-high suede boots. She completed the look with a matching brown leather shoulder bag.

The ninth picture in the photo dump featured Gronkowski’s girlfriend posing with her friends on a yacht. In another snap, Kostek wore a deep burgundy trench coat layered over a matching burgundy sweater vest, and paired it with a crisp white collared shirt, grey pin-striped shorts, burgundy sheer tights, and pointed-toe heels.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The post also featured a fall-themed decorated house, complete with pumpkins, mums, wreaths, and greenery, arranged around the red front door.

Ad

Also read: "You look like you smell": Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek 'hard launches' relationship with 4x SB champ's alter ego at Arizona's Red-Blue

Camille Kostek reflects on Ocean Drive magazine cover

Camille Kostek has taken over fall fashion once again, this time as the cover star of Ocean Drive magazine’s October issue. The luxury lifestyle outlet dropped the cover on October 2, featuring the SI Swimsuit model in a series of stunning all-black looks.

Ad

Later, on October 7, Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend gave a behind-the-scenes peek on Instagram with a photo dump from the shoot. Alongside the pictures, she shared a warm note thanking the team in the IG caption:

“It’s an honor to grace your cover for a second time, @oceandrivemag 🩵 , @paigepulichino, thank you for beautifully executing my message for this cover story and @diegoarmandome for capturing these timeless images."
Ad
"@charlierincs the styling was iconic and @keshiatabaran and @maddyalluremakeup your glam was perfection 🫶🏼 I love getting to work with creatives to bring a vision to life, and I’m excited to celebrate this October cover with everyone in Miami this week!”
Ad

The magazine called Gronkowski’s girlfriend the “perfect fit” for their October feature, praising her effortless charm and energy. Ocean Drive also noted that Kostek believes true confidence stems from being authentic, staying happy, and trusting one's path rather than chasing perfection.

Also read: Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shares iconic moment hugging Khloe Kardashian at Kim K’s star-studded SKIMS x Nike launch in NYC

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications