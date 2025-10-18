IN PICS: Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shows off fall-inspired fits as SI Swimsuit model spends quality time with friends in latest IG dump

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared fall-inspired outfits on Instagram with her one million followers on Saturday. The ex-Patriots' girlfriend enjoyed some quality time with her girl pals in Rhode Island.“New England fall is for the girls 🤎🍁 @dsw #ad,” Camille Kostek wrote in the IG caption.In one of the carousel pictures, the SI Swimsuit model posed with a cosy, vintage-style backdrop, dressed in a chocolate brown oversized sweater or knit dress, sheer black or dark brown tights, and knee-high suede boots. She completed the look with a matching brown leather shoulder bag.The ninth picture in the photo dump featured Gronkowski’s girlfriend posing with her friends on a yacht. In another snap, Kostek wore a deep burgundy trench coat layered over a matching burgundy sweater vest, and paired it with a crisp white collared shirt, grey pin-striped shorts, burgundy sheer tights, and pointed-toe heels.The post also featured a fall-themed decorated house, complete with pumpkins, mums, wreaths, and greenery, arranged around the red front door. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: &quot;You look like you smell&quot;: Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek 'hard launches' relationship with 4x SB champ's alter ego at Arizona's Red-BlueCamille Kostek reflects on Ocean Drive magazine coverCamille Kostek has taken over fall fashion once again, this time as the cover star of Ocean Drive magazine’s October issue. The luxury lifestyle outlet dropped the cover on October 2, featuring the SI Swimsuit model in a series of stunning all-black looks.Later, on October 7, Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend gave a behind-the-scenes peek on Instagram with a photo dump from the shoot. Alongside the pictures, she shared a warm note thanking the team in the IG caption:“It’s an honor to grace your cover for a second time, @oceandrivemag 🩵 , @paigepulichino, thank you for beautifully executing my message for this cover story and @diegoarmandome for capturing these timeless images.&quot;&quot;@charlierincs the styling was iconic and @keshiatabaran and @maddyalluremakeup your glam was perfection 🫶🏼 I love getting to work with creatives to bring a vision to life, and I’m excited to celebrate this October cover with everyone in Miami this week!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe magazine called Gronkowski’s girlfriend the “perfect fit” for their October feature, praising her effortless charm and energy. Ocean Drive also noted that Kostek believes true confidence stems from being authentic, staying happy, and trusting one's path rather than chasing perfection.Also read: Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shares iconic moment hugging Khloe Kardashian at Kim K’s star-studded SKIMS x Nike launch in NYC