Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shares iconic moment hugging Khloe Kardashian at Kim K’s star-studded SKIMS x Nike launch in NYC

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 26, 2025 17:29 GMT
Camille Kostek shared a moment with Khloe Kardashian at Kim Kardashian
Camille Kostek shared a moment with Khloe Kardashian at Kim Kardashian's event. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story/ Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek showed support for reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and her latest launch for her brand, SKIMS. This week, SKIMS collaborated with Nike for the latest line of the shapewear brand.

Camille Kostek was one of invited guests to the SKIMS launch event in New York City. Kostek documented her time at the event with photos and videos on her Instagram Story. In one video she shared a glimpse of Kim Kardashian addressing those in attendance at the launch party.

"go Kim go."-Kostek captioned the Instagram Story.
Kim Kardashian&#039;s event for her latest SKIMS collaboration. (Photo via Camille Kostek&#039;s Instagram Story)
Kim Kardashian's event for her latest SKIMS collaboration. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)

Camille Kostek then shared another photo of herself, this type posing alongside Khloe Kardashian. Kostek then raved about her time spent with Khloe Kardashian.

"the kindest heart & gives the best advice. Forever a fan of you @khloekardashian"-Kostek wrote.
Kostek posed with Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS event. (Photo via Camille Kostek&#039;s Instagram Story)
Kostek posed with Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS event. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collaboration with Nike launched this week as a way to combine active wear and shapewear.

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek shared her idea of a perfect morning

Camille Kostek spent the end of the summer in the most perfect way according to her. The Sports Illustrated model took a trip to Lake Como, Italy in August and shared a series of photos of what she called her 'perfect morning.'

Kostek can be seen on a boat, lounging and taking in the breathtaking sights of the Northern Italy region. She and a friend can also be seen standing towards the back of the boat enjoying the breeze as they glide through the waters of Lake Como.

Kostek wore a blue and white printed bikini that she paired with a two-piece white cover-up.

"what’s your ideal morning ? Me : this 🇮🇹"-Kostek captioned the post.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski also spent time in the Hamptons this past summer. Enjoying the downtime before the former NFL tight end began his busy schedule with FOX Sports. Rob Gronkowski continued his role as an analyst with NFL Kickoff this season each Sunday.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
