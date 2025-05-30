Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro soaks up the sun in chic swimwear during Miami beach outing

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro are estranged. Vaccaro filed for divorce from the five-time All-Pro wide receiver in April, five months after welcoming their daughter Capri.
On Thursday, Vaccaro took a trip to the beach in Miami, Florida. She shared photos on Instagram, and instead of adding a caption, just used a flower emoji.
Vaccaro wore a pink and orange swimsuit with a floral design. Her curly hair was down as the picturesque Miami Beach provided the best backdrop for the photos.
The technology entrepreneur also posted the view of the Atlantic Ocean from her spot on the beach. Just a few weeks ago, Vaccaro shared with her 96,000 followers on Instagram that she took her daughter for her first ever trip to the beach.
Keeta Vaccaro celebrated her and Tyreek Hill's daughter's half-birthday
Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill welcomed their first child together, daughter Capri, in November. On Monday, Vaccaro celebrated her daughter's half-birthday with a sweet celebration.
She shared the news of her and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver's daughter turning six months old and that she made her a special floral arrangement for her. Vaccaro's then showed how she arranged each flower one-by-one to ensure it was perfect for her baby girl.
"Capri is turning 6 months old today. I made her a bouquet of flowers 💐," Vaccaro wrote.
In the next post, she featured the sweet treat she made for Capri. Vaccaro showed the process of cutting two large watermelons and constructing a tier cake.
She included popsicles at the top for decoration, along with whipped cream and other fruits for decorations. Vaccaro also added a No. 6 candle and shared a glimpse of her daughter tasting the dessert.
