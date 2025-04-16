On Wednesday, Carly Teller, wife of Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller, traveled to Tampa Bay to celebrate Tambay By Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s 30th birthday.

Teller’s wife shared several photos on Instagram. One picture showed Teller with Baker’s wife, Emily Mayfield, holding their babies together. Another snap captured the Mayfields with their little daughter, surrounded by birthday cake and decorations.

“24 hours in Tampa for Koko and her dad’s birthday," Teller wrote.

Mayfield is marking a significant milestone as he turns 30. He’s part of a QB group — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson — all entering their 30s over the next couple of years. Though Mayfield's career trajectory hasn't been like his peers, he's still a standout in the league.

Mayfield joined the Bucs in 2023 and led them to consecutive division titles, a playoff win and earned Pro Bowl honors. Mayfield played with Teller in Cleveland before the former first pick requested a trade in 2022.

Meanwhile, Teller has built a standout career as an offensive lineman, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections.

Baker Mayfield reflects on his spiritual growth and career transformation

On March 28, Baker Mayfield opened up about his transformative spiritual journey in an interview on “The Sports Spectrum Podcast.” He recalled a pivotal moment in Oklahoma, where he met Pastor Adam Starling, which made him realize that he didn’t have to be perfect and that “we’re all born sinners and we’ve been saved.”

He further explained that his faith began to shape during his football career, especially after joining Professional Athletes Outreach with his wife, Emily, in 2020. Showcasing how his focus on football and external achievements didn’t fulfill him, he said:

“There was a lot of emptiness that I had, that I had been searching for and through ups and downs that I thought I could fulfill it in other ways and did not," Mayfield said. "And my identity at the time was a football player. … It was a quarterback."

Mayfield’s faith has since become central to his life, influencing his career and personal life.

