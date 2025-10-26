“Incredibly talented” - Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin praises Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle for handmade game-day outfit for 49ers vs. Texans

With the San Francisco 49ers facing the Houston Texans, Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, showed how she prepared to cheer for the fullback at NRG Stadium. She posted her customized game-day outfit made by Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle.The designer opted for a denim dress with Kyle's image on the back. According to Kristin, Rochelle handprinted the fullback's picture on the dress, and her work impressed the owner of Off Season.&quot;@itssrochelle is so incredibly talented! She HAND painted... I repeat HAND painted this portrait of Kyle!! HOW INSANE!!!!! You are Picasso truly,&quot; Kristin wrote on Instagram on Sunday.Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launches high praises of Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)The picture was followed by another story, with Kristin sitting in the stands with her back to the camera. The photo gave a better look at Rochell's creation, along with a four-word message.&quot;The detail is insaneeee,&quot; Kristin wrote.Before visiting NRG Stadium, Kristin took George Kittle's wife, Claire, to a &quot;haunted house.&quot; In a previous story, Kristin shared a video of Claire not agreeing to the idea of visiting the spooky place.&quot;Making Claire go to a Haunted House. 'No,'&quot; Kristin wrote.Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin created special custom outfit for Bebe Rexha for Dodgers vs. Blue JaysBebe Rexha performed the national anthem for Game 2 of the World Series between the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The singer-songwriter wore a customized outfit made by Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin.Kristin shared an Instagram reel featuring clips of Rexha from the MLB game, flaunting the game-day outfit by OFF Season. She praised her team for the &quot;incredible&quot; work they did on Rexha's outfit.&quot;@beberexha for the national anthem at the World Series!! Thank you to my incredible team at @offseasonbrand who pulled some miracles to pull this project off!! Can’t wait to watch you perform @beberexha,&quot; Kristin wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin also attended the LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors game on Tuesday. She received a special shoutout from the NBA for her stunning customized outfit.