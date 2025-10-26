  • home icon
  • “Incredibly talented” - Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin praises Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle for handmade game-day outfit for 49ers vs. Texans

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 26, 2025 18:00 GMT
Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launches high praises of Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle (image credit: getty)

With the San Francisco 49ers facing the Houston Texans, Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, showed how she prepared to cheer for the fullback at NRG Stadium. She posted her customized game-day outfit made by Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle.

The designer opted for a denim dress with Kyle's image on the back. According to Kristin, Rochelle handprinted the fullback's picture on the dress, and her work impressed the owner of Off Season.

"@itssrochelle is so incredibly talented! She HAND painted... I repeat HAND painted this portrait of Kyle!! HOW INSANE!!!!! You are Picasso truly," Kristin wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
Kyle Juszczyk&#039;s wife Kristin launches high praises of Brandon Aiyuk&#039;s wife Rochelle (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)
Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launches high praises of Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)

The picture was followed by another story, with Kristin sitting in the stands with her back to the camera. The photo gave a better look at Rochell's creation, along with a four-word message.

"The detail is insaneeee," Kristin wrote.

Before visiting NRG Stadium, Kristin took George Kittle's wife, Claire, to a "haunted house." In a previous story, Kristin shared a video of Claire not agreeing to the idea of visiting the spooky place.

"Making Claire go to a Haunted House. 'No,'" Kristin wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin created special custom outfit for Bebe Rexha for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Bebe Rexha performed the national anthem for Game 2 of the World Series between the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The singer-songwriter wore a customized outfit made by Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin.

Kristin shared an Instagram reel featuring clips of Rexha from the MLB game, flaunting the game-day outfit by OFF Season. She praised her team for the "incredible" work they did on Rexha's outfit.

"@beberexha for the national anthem at the World Series!! Thank you to my incredible team at @offseasonbrand who pulled some miracles to pull this project off!! Can’t wait to watch you perform @beberexha," Kristin wrote.
Kristin also attended the LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors game on Tuesday. She received a special shoutout from the NBA for her stunning customized outfit.

