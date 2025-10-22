Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin receives special shoutout from NBA as designer attends Lakers vs Warriors in stunning custom outfit

This week, Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launched her latest line with her clothing brand &quot;Off Season&quot; as she launched an NBA collection. On Tuesday night, Juszczyk was at the NBA's Opening night matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.Juszczyk shared a video on her Instagram Story, showing her view from the courtside seats at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.Kristin Juszczyk shared a look at her seats from courtside. (Photo via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram Story)Juszczyk then reshared a post from the NBA's Instagram account, where they showed off her custom Golden State Warriors jacket. Giving her a shoutout by tagging her clothing line in the post.Kristin Juszczyk received a shoutout from the NBA. (Photo reshared by Kristin Juszczyk)Kristin Juszczyk showed her support for the San Francisco Bay area by supporting the Golden State Warriors who defeated the Lakers 119-109 in the season opener.Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin celebrated her clothing brand hitting storesKristin Juszczyk had made her own custom NFL designs for years before her work became well-known. In January 2024, she launched her very own clothing brand, &quot;Off Season&quot; which was made her custom puffer jackets and vests available to fans. The launch began with just six NFL teams and has continued to grow.This week she launched her brand into NBA custom pieces and also celebrated another big milestone. The &quot;Off Season&quot; brand is now available at Nordstrom department stores. In a video posted on Instagram, Kristin took her 1.2 million followers along as she checked out her line for the first time in person. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyle Juszczyk was one of the comments on the designer's Instagram post. As he celebrated her success with her clothing line.&quot;So amazing!&quot; Juszczyk commented.Kyle Juszczyk shared support with his wife Kristin. (Comment via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram)Kristin Juszczyk's designs went viral when Taylor Swift wore a custom puffer jacket for the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Actor Taylor Lautner then sported a custom Detroit Lions jacket that she made during the playoffs, leading fans to want to get their own piece.