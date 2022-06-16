"Insensitive and uniformed" - Robert Griffin lashes out at Jack Del Rio over his recent comments about Capitol Riots

Robert Griffin III was drafted out of Baylor in 2012 by the Washington Redskins. The quarterback beat out Andrew Luck for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but then, he saw subsequent seasons marred by injuries. After moving around to the Cleveland Browns and then the Baltimore Ravens in backup roles, Griffin went unsigned in 2021 and turned his attention to being an analyst.

Current defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders Jack Del Rio referred to the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol as a “dust-up” in a recent tweet. He, then, followed this with more off-putting comments to the media. His trivialization of the event was met with retaliation from many, Griffin among them. He had this to say in a tweet of his own.

"Jack Del Rio said he is all about love and respect, but comparing the protest over the wrongful public killing of George Floyd to the violent act of treason at the Capital on Jan. 6th isn’t just DISRESPECTFUL AND WILD. It’s irresponsible. A THREAD"

Furthermore, Del Rio condemned the protests and riots following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. The defensive coordinator’s comparison of the two events seem to imply a support for one group and an animosity toward another. It was something Griffin pointed out through his thread.

When you have a platform to encourage change you don’t diminish the events on Jan. 6th to a “dust up” while trying to change the narrative on the George Floyd protest by dumbing them down to looting and destroying businesses. It’s insensitive and uniformed.

Del Rio has since apologized for his comments, but the sentiment is already out there. Although he insisted he wanted to encourage change, his dismissal of the attack on the Capitol as anything less than the treason it was points to a different belief system altogether. The comments also resulted in a fine from head coach Ron Rivera and the deletion of his Twitter account.

Griffin echoed the Commanders' condemnation of Del Rio's comments

Rivera also released a statement to the public that made it clear Del Rio’s comments did not reflect the organization's views and called them hurtful to the community. And though Del Rio certainly has a right to express his opinions, the statement also said:

“…our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.”

Griffin didn’t mince word and encouraged others to weigh in on the topic. On top of hurting his own public image and offending fans, Del Rio, no doubt, lost some respect from his players.

