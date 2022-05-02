NFL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Panthers will “still kick the tires” on deal for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo

The Carolina Panthers' need for a quarterback led them to take Ole Miss product Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. But before the draft, the Panthers were a potential trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield. After they drafted Corral, many assumed the team's quarterback search ended.

However, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer said otherwise in his Monday edition of the MMQB column. Breer reported that Carolina is still kicking the tires on trading in a veteran quarterback for added competition, such as Mayfield, Garoppolo, or Nick Foles. Breer wrote:

"The Panthers will still kick around the idea of adding a vet like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield or Nick Foles to the mix. But they’re no longer in a desperate spot to do something."

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer



The Rams-ification of the



PLUS ...



@NYJets land 4 of their Top 20.





MORE!



si.com/nfl/2022/05/02… 5.2 MMQB!The Rams-ification of the @NFL has gone one way. The Eagles are going the other. Inside Philly's 2022 draft, what it says about pro football.PLUS ...@NYJets land 4 of their Top 20. @Panthers ' QB/LT plan. @Lions find fits.MORE!

Breer also revealed why the Panthers didn't pick Pickett or Willis with the sixth overall pick. The front office valued taking a tackle higher than a quarterback, specifically Ikem Ekwonu. Afterward, they didn't want to trade up and lose additional future draft capital for a quarterback.

There were reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Carolina had trade discussions involving Mayfield during the draft. However, the Cleveland Browns' reluctance to pay some of his $18 million guaranteed salary stalled the deal.

Breer's report makes things interesting. Mayfield's contract is affordable compared to Garoppolo's $25 million contract. Matt Rhule and company may hold onto what they have until the Browns or San Fransisco 49ers budge on salary.

Until then, Carolina will trust in their evaluation of Corral and see whether he or Sam Darnold cement themselves as a starter the organization can trust in 2022.

Who will be the Panthers starting QB in the 2022 season?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold

Until Carolina makes a legitimate offer that goes through for Mayfield or Garoppolo, all they can focus on is what they currently have on their roster.

Darnold started the first three weeks of the 2021 season on fire. But after injuries to Christian McCaffrey and the offensive line began, Darnold sunk to the bottom of quarterback rankings around the league. Still, that three-game stretch has given some analysts hope of brighter days ahead for the former number two overall pick.

Panthers On Tap @PanthersOnTap Steve Smith: I don’t think you’ve seen the best of Sam Darnold without a better offensive line. Steve Smith: I don’t think you’ve seen the best of Sam Darnold without a better offensive line. https://t.co/uycuIfoc3q

If Darnold still doesn't prove himself in training camp, the team can shift to Corral. While Corral is undersized and doesn't possess the most powerful arm, he competes his tail off, a trait scouts loved.

Carolina remains an intriguing team to track this offseason due to their on-again, off-again interest in the quarterback market. If Mayfield and Garoppolo get traded, the Panthers are poised to be one of the teams likeliest to pull off a deal acquiring their services.

Edited by Nick Goodling