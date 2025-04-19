Insider cherry picks 4.4s 40-YD QB Jalen Milroe to flourish at $4,400,000,000 NFC team

Jalen Milroe is one of the top quarterbacks coming out of college football this year. He ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, showing just how fast and athletic he is, a real dual-threat QB. The 22-year-old is on the radar of several NFL franchises, with NFL insider Grant Cohn suggesting a potential fit with one specific franchise. He posted on X:

“Jalen Milroe would be a great fit for Kellen Moore and the Saints”.

The New Orleans Saints, worth $4.4 billion (according to Forbes), are picking 9th in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Apart from Milroe, the Saints will have several quarterback prospects to consider, including Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough.

Milroe had a strong show at the combine and had dinner with several NFL franchises, specifically the Steelers, before Alabama pro day and the Rams. He also had private workouts with the Saints and the Cleveland Browns.

Jalen Milroe met with the Rams ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams are eyeing potential quarterbacks in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is reportedly on their radar. While some projections have him going to the Steelers at No. 21, the Rams, picking five spots later, might take a serious look if he’s still available.

Milroe confirmed he had a positive meeting with the team, describing the conversation as “great” in a chat with DJ Siddiqi.

“I just met with the Rams. Great meeting with them. No matter what team it is, it is so important just to talk ball with them, get an understanding of how I view X’s and O’s, and the process of it is big. The meeting went well. Every one of them, I leave out, and they leave out so impressed with me,” Milroe said.

In the 2024 season, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He posted a QBR of 78.4, ranking 15th nationally - a solid campaign that balanced both his arm talent and playmaking ability.

