New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones might find himself in serious trouble after firearms were recovered from his luggage at the Boston airport.

This time of year between minicamp ending and training camp beginning is adangerous time for NFL teams as players can do as they please. Per a report via ESPN, Jones was arrested on Friday after two firearms were found in his travel luggage at Boston's Logan Airport and per ESPN, his bail was set at $50,000.

Now, we have further news on the arrest per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The insider was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and gave listeners an update on Jack Jones' situation.

Rapoport said:

“I do not know that he gets out of this. It's not good, and you know, he's an NFL player and he is a really good player. You know, really versatile player, good young talent on what should be a really, really good Patriots defense. This is not an NFL issue. You know, there is and I'm not 100% clear either, but, you know, I had someone who I believe should know, say that there's a mandatory sentence involved with this. I believe 18 months.”

Now it is important to remember that at the time of writing, we do not know the reasons why Jones had firearms in his lugguage or even if he knew they were in there, but listening to Rapoport, it doesn't sound good for the 25-year-old.

Jack Jones' NFL career in danger

Detroit Lions v New England Patriots

Drafted in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Jones appeared to have his whole career ahead of him. After violating team rules last offseason that saw a delayed start to his career, Jack Jones quickly established himself as a viable member of the Patriots defense.

That is now in serious doubt.

Rapoport stated that if the mandatory sentence being around 18 months was true, it might spell doom for his NFL career.

With how slow the judicial system moves, Rapoport said there might still be a chance Jack Jones takes the field this season, but that is a big unknown at this time.

