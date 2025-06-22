Insider makes feelings clear on Aaron Rodgers' Steelers era with 4x NFL MVP "not getting chance to play general manager"

Insider Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers's NFL future. He will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers this upcoming season, with the four-time NFL MVP agreeing a one-year deal to play in Steel City.

On the Rich Eisen Show on Saturday, Jeremiah said about Aaron Rodgers' stint with the Steelers (from 0:10):

"I think just talent-wise, Rodgers even at this point in his career at the very end here, is still more talented than what they ran out there last year. So if you're going to look at the encouraging signs, to me, I think you've upgraded in talent. I also like the fact that this is an Aaron Rodgers organization or driven organization in terms of the offense that they're running, in terms of the players that brought in.

"He's not getting the chance to play general manager here and have that much influence over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which I think is actually going to benefit him."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hasn;t had the best luck in the playoffs the last few years. Their quarterback department has been inconsistent since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Last season, the Steelers, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on the depth chart, finished with a 10-7 record and qualified for the playoffs. But their hopes of a Super Bowl appearance were crushed by the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers had a disappointing campaign with the Jets. After a season-ending injury in Week 1 of his 2023 debut, the four-time NFL MVP only mustered a 5-12 record and left in February.

Will Howard opens up about interaction with Aaron Rodgers at Steelers minicamp

Before the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers drafted ex-Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of this year's draft. Now, Howard will spend his debut campaign learning from Rodgers.

The quarterbacks got the time to interact with each other during the Steelers' mandatory minicamp. When asked about Rodgers, Howard had nothing but positive things to say about the veteran.

"He's been awesome so far, I mean, obviously we only got to be together for about three days, but I got a really good feeling about him and about this whole QB room," Howard told Post-Gazette Sports (from 12:50). "I think we alreadu in this past week meshed really well, hit it off. I think we got a good vibe."

Mike Tomlin and Co. kick off their 2025 campaign against the Jets in September. It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can lead them to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2010.

