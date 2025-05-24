Insider makes feelings clear on Browns starting QB as Shedeur Sanders & Co. face tough early schedule

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback conundrum involving Shedeur Sanders is real. Deshaun Watson is still on the mend and the Browns are juggling four QBs: rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel with veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

It’s a crowded room, but insider Mary Kay Cabot didn't sugarcoat her response when asked:

"What is a realistic expectation for Browns fans going into the ’25 season, given the apparent difficult schedule and uncertainty at QB? It is a difficult schedule, especially considering the five of six on the road beginning in Week 4.

"That’s an enormous challenge in terms of trying to stay in the hunt in the second half of the season. The uncertainty at quarterback is also a huge X-factor in all of this.”

She pointed to the brutal early-season stretch where five of six games are on the road, including a game across the Atlantic in London. Cabot continued:

"I’ve been saying I think they need to start a veteran from the jump, especially given the two AFC North games and all the early road games, including the London game against the Vikings."

If the Browns stumble hard to open the year, Cabot wouldn’t be surprised to see one of the rookies, like Sanders, handed the reins to see what he’s got.

Analyst gives honest take on Shedeur Sanders' output in 2025 NFL season

Shedeur Sanders may have the name, but analyst Mike Clay thinks the numbers won’t follow him in the 2025 NFL season, his rookie campaign with the Browns.

In ESPN’s latest projections for 2025 rookie quarterbacks, Clay gave his outlook for Deion Sanders’ son. He placed Shedeur at the No. 5 spot, forecasting him to throw under 1000 yards and register four touchdowns in four starts in his debut season.

That projection trails fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was taken in the third round and is expected to notch over 1,200 yards and five touchdowns in five games.

Veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco crowd the QB room, and Shedeur has a mountain to climb to get snaps in Cleveland. Clay’s list had the No.1 pick of the 2025 NFL draft, Cam Ward, leading the pack with 3,392 yards and 20 scores. He pegged New Orleans rookie Tyler Shough and Giants rookie Jaxson Dart as the top three.

